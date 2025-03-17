Anushka Sharma’s cryptic post on BCCI’s decision goes viral

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new travel policy restricting players from having their families accompany them for the full duration of overseas tours. The decision has drawn criticism from Virat Kohli, and now, a cryptic Instagram post by his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, has sparked speculation.

On Monday, Anushka shared a thought-provoking message on her Instagram Stories, stating that every person holds a different perception of others in their minds. “There are multiple versions of ‘you’ existing in the minds of those who know you. The person you feel yourself to be exists only for you, and even you don’t fully know who that is,” she wrote.

The post appeared shortly after Virat Kohli publicly expressed his disappointment over the BCCI’s restrictions, which limit family visits to a maximum of two weeks per series for players staying abroad for over 45 days. Speaking at the Royal Challengers Bangalore Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Kohli said people fail to understand the importance of spending time with family, especially in high-pressure environments.

The timing of Anushka’s post led to mixed reactions on social media. Some users saw it as a general statement, while others speculated it was a subtle response to the ongoing controversy. Kohli has often emphasized the significance of family support in a cricketer’s life, and Anushka has regularly accompanied him on tours with their children, Vamika and Akaay. The new policy, however, will significantly limit such arrangements.

While Anushka has not directly commented on the issue, her post has fueled debate, leaving many wondering whether it was merely a philosophical reflection or a veiled reaction to the BCCI’s latest decision.