Naseer Soomro, who gained global recognition for Pakistan due to his extraordinary height, has passed away after a prolonged illness.

According to his family, he was suffering from breathing difficulties and low oxygen levels. He had been hospitalized multiple times due to a lung condition.

Standing at 7 feet 9 inches tall, Soomro was at least three feet taller than an average person. His funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow in Shikarpur.