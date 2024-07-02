Pakistan's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

VEHARI – Zia Rasheed, 30, the tallest man in Pakistan, passed away on Tuesday in Vehari after a long illness. A huge crowd, including many important figures, attended his funeral.

Standing at 8 feet 3 inches, he was the world's second tallest man.

Rasheed reached his towering height at 15 but began suffering from a severe knee disease at 20. Due to lack of proper treatment and government support, his condition worsened. Last year, a fall aggravated his pain, leading to his death.

In 2018, Rasheed shared that he was learning taekwondo for fitness and self-defense.

He had completed his education up to matriculation and wanted to study further but faced financial and travel difficulties. Rasheed had appealed for government support to improve his living conditions.