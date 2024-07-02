Jhang farmer attacks donkey for entering crops, breaking Its legs

JHANG - In a disturbing incident in Jhang, a farmer subjected a donkey to severe violence after it strayed into his crops, resulting in the animal sustaining two broken legs.
According to police reports, the farmer mercilessly beat the donkey, which in a desperate attempt to escape the assault, became entangled in barbed wire, causing further injuries.
This tragic incident is not an isolated case. There have been multiple reports of similar cruelty towards donkeys. Recently, in Hyderabad, a donkey suffered two broken legs due to its owner’s brutality. The injured animal was transported to Karachi for treatment but, unfortunately, succumbed to its injuries.
The recurrence of such incidents underscores the urgent need for stricter animal protection laws and heightened awareness about animal rights to prevent further cruelty towards animals. Advocates are calling for more robust enforcement of existing laws and the introduction of new measures to ensure the humane treatment of all animals.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
