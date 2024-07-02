Punjab government to distribute 20,000 bikes to students on July 10

LAHORE - In a significant initiative to support students, the Punjab government will distribute 20,000 bikes to students on July 10. The announcement was made by Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar.

As part of the Punjab Bike Scheme 2024, 19,000 petrol motorbikes and 1,000 electric bikes will be given away to college and university students. Of the total, 11,676 petrol motorbikes are allocated for male students, and 7,324 are for female students. Among the electric bikes, 700 are designated for male students and 300 for female students.

E-balloting to provide bikes to students on interest-free and soft installments was conducted on May 11, 2024, ensuring a transparent and fair selection process.

Following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, priority has been given to women in this scheme to enhance their mobility and support their educational pursuits.

The 10th meeting of the steering committee, chaired by Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, was held to review the progress of the bike distribution scheme. During the meeting, Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi provided a detailed briefing on the scheme's advancements.

Efforts are underway to ensure that all eligible students are informed about the distribution. They are being contacted via email, SMS, and telephone calls to provide them with the necessary details and instructions.

Additionally, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar has initiated steps to include working women in the bike supply scheme, further extending the benefits of this initiative.

This scheme marks a notable step by the Punjab government to support the youth, particularly women, by providing them with a reliable mode of transportation, thereby facilitating their educational and professional endeavors.