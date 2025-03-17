Three terrorists killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Security forces killed three Khwarij in an intelligence-based operation in general area Tor Darra of Khyber district on Monday, said ISPR

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on the reported presence of Khwarij and own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location during the operation.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji in the area as the security forces remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.