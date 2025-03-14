Dg Ispr Condemns Indian Propaganda Over Jaffar Express Attack

RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, held a crucial press conference regarding the Jaffar Express attack.

The DG ISPR provided details of the operation, explaining the challenges faced during the rescue mission. He stated that the attack occurred in a remote, difficult-to-access area, with terrorists executing a well-coordinated plan.

Before targeting the train, they attacked an FC checkpoint and later divided the hostages into groups. Meanwhile, Indian media misreported the incident.

The DG ISPR presented videos of Indian media broadcasting false reports, including old and AI-generated videos. He explained that the terrorists destroyed the railway track with an IED explosion, stopping the train. Security forces, including the Special Services Group (SSG), carefully conducted the rescue, engaging terrorists and freeing hostages without casualties during the final operation.

He revealed links between the attackers and handlers in Afghanistan, showing photos of Afghan terrorists involved. He emphasized that the attack was sponsored by India, with evidence of Indian involvement in previous acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Discussing the National Action Plan (NAP), DG ISPR stressed the need to implement all 14 points to eradicate terrorism. He highlighted ongoing military operations, stating that 11,654 operations have been conducted this year, averaging 180 daily, resulting in 1,250 terrorists killed.

CM Sarfraz Bugti addressed the issue of missing persons, denying government involvement and stating that such cases exist globally, not just in Balochistan. He clarified that unarmed security personnel on the train were victims, not combatants.

Bugti said some terrorists had dishonoured the Baloch traditions, adding that they wanted to make Pakistan unstable.

He condemned the attack on Jaffar Express. He acknowledged the brave security forces for rescuing hostages.

“Terrorists aim to destabilise Pakistan and warned against linking terrorism to Baloch rights. Terrorists should not be called Baloch, as such acts have no connection to Baloch traditions. Those spreading unrest are mere terrorists who have violated Baloch customs,” said Bugti.

The press conference concluded with video statements from rescued passengers and train staff, offering firsthand accounts of the attack and military operation.