Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Security forces kill all terrorists in Jaffar Express rescue operation

Jaffar Express Attack: 190 Rescued, 30 Terrorists Killed as Security Operation Continues

BOLAN – The security forces’ operation against terrorists following the attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan entered its final stages as all terrorists were killed.

A large number of hostages, including women and children, have been rescued, and all terrorists present at the scene have been eliminated.

Earlier, the forces successfully rescued 190 passengers and killed 30 terrorists in an ongoing operation.

The attack, which took place inside a tunnel in the Bolan Pass, led to a hostage situation involving approximately 400 passengers. Security sources reported that some terrorists, including suicide bombers, used women and children as human shields, significantly complicating the rescue mission.

The rescue operation continues as security personnel attempt to eliminate the remaining terrorists and reclaim full control of the area. Meanwhile, a relief train has been dispatched from Quetta to assist 40 released hostages at Panir railway station.

Due to heightened security concerns, the railway administration has announced the suspension of Jaffar Express services for the next three days.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi remains in constant contact with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, assuring full federal support in counterterrorism efforts.

“Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti is a courageous leader, and together, we will eradicate terrorists and their facilitators,” Naqvi stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism.

The attack claimed the lives of three children and the train driver. Despite the remote and rugged terrain, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to rescue the hostages.

The federal and provincial governments have vowed to take all necessary measures to restore peace and prevent such incidents in the future.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate unchanged today on March 12
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search