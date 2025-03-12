Security forces kill all terrorists in Jaffar Express rescue operation

BOLAN – The security forces’ operation against terrorists following the attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan entered its final stages as all terrorists were killed.

A large number of hostages, including women and children, have been rescued, and all terrorists present at the scene have been eliminated.

Earlier, the forces successfully rescued 190 passengers and killed 30 terrorists in an ongoing operation.

The attack, which took place inside a tunnel in the Bolan Pass, led to a hostage situation involving approximately 400 passengers. Security sources reported that some terrorists, including suicide bombers, used women and children as human shields, significantly complicating the rescue mission.

The rescue operation continues as security personnel attempt to eliminate the remaining terrorists and reclaim full control of the area. Meanwhile, a relief train has been dispatched from Quetta to assist 40 released hostages at Panir railway station.

Due to heightened security concerns, the railway administration has announced the suspension of Jaffar Express services for the next three days.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi remains in constant contact with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, assuring full federal support in counterterrorism efforts.

“Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti is a courageous leader, and together, we will eradicate terrorists and their facilitators,” Naqvi stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism.

The attack claimed the lives of three children and the train driver. Despite the remote and rugged terrain, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a clearance operation to rescue the hostages.

The federal and provincial governments have vowed to take all necessary measures to restore peace and prevent such incidents in the future.