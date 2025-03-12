Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas set to join PPP after leaving IPP

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has reportedly decided to part ways with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

According to media reports, Ilyas is expected to make a formal announcement after meeting the top leadership of the PPP. However, his potential inclusion in the party has sparked concerns among certain PPP leaders in AJK, who have urged the leadership not to assign him any key positions.

Sources indicate that speculation is rife regarding Ilyas’ possible appointment as PPP AJK President in the near future.

Earlier, the AJK Supreme Court overturned his disqualification verdict, allowing him to contest elections for public office once again. His appeal was accepted against the AJK High Court’s ruling, which had previously disqualified him in a contempt of court case.

Ilyas, who sought clemency from the court, was granted relief after a full bench, led by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, quashed his conviction. This ruling reinstated his political eligibility just a month after his disqualification.

Political Background

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas served as the 14th Prime Minister of AJK from April 2022 to April 2023 and was previously the President of PTI AJK from September 2021 to April 2023. His move to PPP marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Azad Kashmir.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

