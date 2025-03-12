Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan: How to use It?

Google Wallet Now Available In Pakistan How To Use It

Google has officially introduced its mobile payment service, Google Wallet, in Pakistan, marking a significant step in the country’s digital payment landscape. This launch aims to provide users with a secure, modern, and convenient platform for financial transactions.

A Game-Changer for Digital Payments

Google Wallet enables users to make online transactions effortlessly while also offering the convenience of mobile payments through a dedicated application. The platform is designed to streamline secure and efficient digital payments, aligning with global advancements in financial technology.

According to Farhan Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s Country Director, the introduction of Google Wallet will allow users to store and access bank cards, boarding passes, loyalty cards, and other essential digital documents in one place. He emphasized that the service is designed to enhance the digital banking experience in Pakistan by ensuring seamless and encrypted transactions.

Users with Visa or Mastercard debit and credit cards can integrate them into Google Wallet, making payments more accessible and efficient. Qureshi described this as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward a cashless economy, providing a fast, safe, and user-friendly alternative to traditional payment methods.

How to Use Google Wallet in Pakistan

Setting up Google Wallet is straightforward. Users can download the Google Wallet app from the Google Play Store. If a debit or credit card is already linked to a Google account, it will automatically appear in the Wallet. Otherwise, users can manually add a card by selecting “Add a Card” and following the on-screen instructions.

After reviewing and accepting the terms and conditions, the card undergoes a verification and tokenization process, enabling secure transactions via Google Wallet.

Supported Banks and Future Expansion

Currently, Google Wallet supports debit and credit cards from the following banks in Pakistan:

  • Bank Alfalah (Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards)
  • Bank of Punjab (Mastercard credit cards)
  • Faysal Bank Noor (Mastercard debit cards)
  • HBL (Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards)
  • JazzCash (Mastercard debit cards)
  • Meezan Bank (Visa and Mastercard debit cards)
  • UBL (Visa and Mastercard debit cards)

Google has also announced plans to integrate more financial institutions, including:

  • Allied Bank (Visa debit cards)
  • Easypaisa Digital Bank (Visa debit cards)
  • JS Bank (Visa credit cards and Mastercard debit cards)
  • Zindigi (Visa debit and credit cards, Mastercard debit cards)

Security and Encryption Features

Google Wallet ensures the protection of user data through advanced encryption and security protocols. Transactions made via the platform are processed with unique, one-time-use codes, preventing unauthorized access to sensitive financial information.

The stored data is encrypted, meaning even if someone gains access, they cannot retrieve debit or credit card details. This adds an extra layer of security, making Google Wallet a reliable and robust option for digital transactions.

Beyond Payments

Google Wallet goes beyond traditional mobile payments, functioning as a digital vault for essential documents. Users can store:

  • Bank cards
  • Boarding passes
  • Event tickets
  • Loyalty cards

The service is expected to expand further, enabling users to shop with major online retailers and purchase airline tickets directly through the app.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

