US, EU strongly condemn Jaffar Express terrorist attack in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – The US Embassy and the European Union’s Ambassador have strongly denounced the cowardly terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

In its statement, the US Embassy condemned the assault on the Jaffar Express and the hostage-taking of passengers in Kachhi district.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), designated by the US as a global terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The embassy extended its deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected, stressing that the people of Pakistan deserve to live without fear and violence.

Reaffirming its strong partnership with Pakistan, the US vowed to support the nation in safeguarding its citizens’ security and stood in solidarity with Pakistan during this challenging time.

Similarly, EU Ambassador Riina Kionka condemned the attack in a post on X, stating, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Balochistan on March 11.”

She expressed sympathy for the Pakistani people and the bereaved families, voicing concern for the hostages and urging their immediate release as the situation remains tense.