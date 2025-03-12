Jaffar Express driver miraculously survives, video goes viral

BOLAN – The driver of the Jaffar Express, targeted in the Balochistan terror attack, has been confirmed safe, with a video emerging showing him speaking to someone and assuring them of his well-being.

In the video, the driver thanks Allah for His mercy.

Earlier reports had claimed that the driver was injured and later succumbed to his wounds, but the latest video confirms he is unharmed.

Meanwhile, security forces have completed the operation against the terrorists, killing all 33 attackers.

According to DG ISPR, the operation has concluded, and all hostages have been rescued, though 21 passengers were martyred before the final operation.