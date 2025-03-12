Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sarfaraz Ahmed Appointed Team Director Of Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Champions Trophy-winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has been appointed as the team director of the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators.

Franchise owner Nadeem Omar praised Sarfaraz, highlighting his key role since the league’s inception and his leadership in securing the 2019 PSL title. He expressed confidence that Sarfaraz would excel in his new role just as he did as captain.

Nadeem Omar emphasized that with former Test captain Moin Khan as Head Coach and Sarfaraz Ahmed as Team Director, the franchise is in strong hands. He added that Sarfaraz is the heart of Quetta Gladiators, and there was no better choice for the role.

Despite parting ways with the franchise ahead of PSL’s 10th edition and going unpicked in the players’ draft, Sarfaraz has now rejoined the Gladiators’ management.

Sarfaraz, a part of Quetta since the beginning of the league, played 86 matches for the team, scoring 1525 runs at an average of 29.32, including 7 half-centuries.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

