Pakistan women qualify for ICC World Cup 2025

Pakistan Women’s team secured a spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 by defeating Thailand by 87 runs in their fourth match.

Chasing a target of 206 runs, Thailand were bowled out for just 118 runs in the 35th over, with Nannapat top-scoring with 19 runs.

From Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana, Rameen Shamim, and Nashra Sandhu claimed 3 wickets each, while Sadia Iqbal took one.

Earlier, in the match played in Lahore, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, posting 205 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs.

Sidra Ameen scored 80 runs with 9 fours, while skipper Fatima Sana remained unbeaten with 62 runs, hitting 6 fours and a six.

For Thailand, Thipatcha Putthawong took 2 wickets, while Khomchomphu and Maya took one each.