Today Gold Rates in Pakistan April 18, 2025

KARACHI – Gold price reaches fresh high of Rs350,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid continued global uncertainty and local market pressure.

According to market data, the rate for 10 grams of 24K gold has also climbed sharply, standing at 300,068. This surge follows consistent upward momentum seen in both domestic and international markets, driven by a blend of economic instability, currency depreciation, and rising investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold Rate in Pakistan

Gold Purity Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams 24K Rs350,000 Rs2300,068 22K Rs320,000 Rs275,431

City-Wise Gold Rates (24K per tola)

Karachi: Rs350,000

Lahore: Rs350,000

Islamabad: Rs350,000

Multan: Rs350,000

Peshawar: Rs350,000

Experts believe this rally is closely tied to global gold trends, as prices near record highs on the international front amid fears of recession, inflationary pressures, and ongoing geopolitical tension.