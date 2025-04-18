Today Gold Rates in Pakistan April 18, 2025

KARACHI – Gold price reaches fresh high of Rs350,000 Per Tola in Pakistan amid continued global uncertainty and local market pressure.
According to market data, the rate for 10 grams of 24K gold has also climbed sharply, standing at 300,068. This surge follows consistent upward momentum seen in both domestic and international markets, driven by a blend of economic instability, currency depreciation, and rising investor demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold Rate in Pakistan
|Gold Purity
|Price per Tola
|Price per 10 Grams
|24K
|Rs350,000
|Rs2300,068
|22K
|Rs320,000
|Rs275,431
City-Wise Gold Rates (24K per tola)
-
Karachi: Rs350,000
-
Lahore: Rs350,000
-
Islamabad: Rs350,000
-
Multan: Rs350,000
-
Peshawar: Rs350,000
Experts believe this rally is closely tied to global gold trends, as prices near record highs on the international front amid fears of recession, inflationary pressures, and ongoing geopolitical tension.
Gold hits another high as per tola up by Rs8,600 in Pakistan