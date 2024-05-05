Mohsin Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has made a significant announcement regarding the national team players.
During a meeting with the players at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Mohsin Khan announced a substantial prize of $100,000 for each player in the event of winning the World Cup.
Chairman PCB emphasized on the importance of teamwork and performance on the field. He expressed hope that the Pakistani team would raise the national flag high without succumbing to pressure, giving their best in every match.
Mohsin Khan also presented special green shirts to Muhammad Rizwan for completing 3000 runs in T20 matches and to Naseem Shah for taking 100 wickets in T20 matches.
Chairman PCB reaffirmed his commitment to resolving players' issues on a priority basis. Selectors including Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Yousuf, captain Babar Azam, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, and International Cricket Director Wasim Akram were also present at the occasion.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
