Electricity company officials may face 3-year jail term for overbilling

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has given the green light to a bill that could see electricity company officials serving up to three years in jail for overbilling.

As per the Ministry of Energy, the National Assembly has passed legislation aimed at curbing overbilling practices in Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Ahmad Leghari, noted that this move fulfills another commitment made through amendments to the NEPRA Act. This means that officials found guilty of overbilling or issuing incorrect bills can now be held accountable. Instead of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), NEPRA will now take the lead in prosecuting cases of overbilling.

Reports suggest that officials from DISCOs have altered regulations to shield themselves from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). However, the FIA will retain its role in identifying instances of overbilling, and DISCOs officials will no longer be immune from prosecution.