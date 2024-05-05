Electricity company officials may face 3-year jail term for overbilling

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has given the green light to a bill that could see electricity company officials serving up to three years in jail for overbilling.
As per the Ministry of Energy, the National Assembly has passed legislation aimed at curbing overbilling practices in Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs).
Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Ahmad Leghari, noted that this move fulfills another commitment made through amendments to the NEPRA Act. This means that officials found guilty of overbilling or issuing incorrect bills can now be held accountable. Instead of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), NEPRA will now take the lead in prosecuting cases of overbilling.
Reports suggest that officials from DISCOs have altered regulations to shield themselves from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). However, the FIA will retain its role in identifying instances of overbilling, and DISCOs officials will no longer be immune from prosecution.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.