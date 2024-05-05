Aimal Wali Khan elected ANP president 

PESHAWAR – The central council of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday unanimously elected Senator Aimal Wali Khan as central president of the party.

The meeting of the central council was held at the Bacha Khan Center in Peshawar which was attended by council members from across the country as well as other members of the Central Election Commission.

The meeting was chaired by the chairman of the Central Election Commission, Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

Former Chief Minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti proposed the name of Senator Aimal Wali Khan for the central presidency. All members of the central council approved the nomination of Senator Aimal Wali Khan.

During the meeting, Senator Aimal Wali Khan was unanimously elected as the central president of the Awami National Party.

It should be noted that Aimal's father, Asfandyar Wali Khan, was the party's president. However, the senior politician had not participate in the February 8 general elections.

On the other hand, ANP central spokesperson Zahid Khan on Saturday announced his resignation from his position.