Yo Yo Honey Singh sings a song for Mehwish Hayat, actress left blushing

Web Desk
05:57 PM | 5 May, 2024
Yo yo honey singh sings for mehwish hayat

Indian singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh left Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat blushing when he sang a song for her at a party in Dubai.

A video circulating on social media shows Honey Singh holding a mic on stage while Mehwish Hayat stands beside him in a shirt and jeans. In the video, Honey Singh can be heard saying into the mic that he is singing the song for Mehwish Hayat. Following this announcement, he started singing his 2011 released song "Brown Rang".

While Honey Singh was singing the song, Mehwish Hayat, who was watching him, appeared visibly shy as she received compliments. Later, Mehwish Hayat, enjoying Honey Singh's song, also danced along.

This sweet gesture from Yo Yo Honey Singh towards Mehwish Hayat has caught the attention of fans on social media, and the video is being widely shared and appreciated.

Gold & Silver

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

