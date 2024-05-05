Yo Yo Honey Singh sings a song for Mehwish Hayat, actress left blushing

Indian singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh left Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat blushing when he sang a song for her at a party in Dubai.

A video circulating on social media shows Honey Singh holding a mic on stage while Mehwish Hayat stands beside him in a shirt and jeans. In the video, Honey Singh can be heard saying into the mic that he is singing the song for Mehwish Hayat. Following this announcement, he started singing his 2011 released song "Brown Rang".

While Honey Singh was singing the song, Mehwish Hayat, who was watching him, appeared visibly shy as she received compliments. Later, Mehwish Hayat, enjoying Honey Singh's song, also danced along.

This sweet gesture from Yo Yo Honey Singh towards Mehwish Hayat has caught the attention of fans on social media, and the video is being widely shared and appreciated.