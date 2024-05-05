Yo Yo Honey Singh sings a song for Mehwish Hayat, actress left blushing

Indian singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh left Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat blushing when he sang a song for her at a party in Dubai.
A video circulating on social media shows Honey Singh holding a mic on stage while Mehwish Hayat stands beside him in a shirt and jeans. In the video, Honey Singh can be heard saying into the mic that he is singing the song for Mehwish Hayat. Following this announcement, he started singing his 2011 released song "Brown Rang".
While Honey Singh was singing the song, Mehwish Hayat, who was watching him, appeared visibly shy as she received compliments. Later, Mehwish Hayat, enjoying Honey Singh's song, also danced along.
This sweet gesture from Yo Yo Honey Singh towards Mehwish Hayat has caught the attention of fans on social media, and the video is being widely shared and appreciated.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
