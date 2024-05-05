Search

Sports

Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-0 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Web Desk
06:15 PM | 5 May, 2024
Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-0 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan on Sunday defeated South Korea by 4-0 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, achieving their second consecutive victory.

Hanan Shahid, Arshad Liaquat, Ghazanfar Ali, and Sufiyan Ali each scored one goal for Pakistan. In their first match, Pakistan defeated hosts Malaysia 5-4.

It is worth noting that the Pakistani hockey team ranks 15th in the world rankings, while South Korea ranks 11th. The national team will play its third match against Japan on May 7. The team's fourth match will be against Canada on May 8 and New Zealand on May 10.

Through the efforts of Rana Mashhood, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, it became possible for the Pakistani hockey team to participate in the Azlan Shah Hockey tournament. He expressed happiness over the team's second victory, stating that when the team selection and decisions are made on merit, such results occur.

He stated that the players were selected by an impartial selection committee following government directives. He expressed confidence that the national team would continue to perform excellently in the upcoming matches, bringing joy to the nation.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan hockey team clinch dramatic victory over Malaysia

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

06:15 PM | 5 May, 2024

Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-0 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

11:44 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan hockey team clinch dramatic victory ...

11:34 PM | 4 May, 2024

Imad Wasim addresses rumours about rift with Babar Azam

03:47 PM | 4 May, 2024

When will PSL 10 begin? Proposed window announced

09:31 AM | 4 May, 2024

Pakistan women cricketers to attend Army fitness camp at Kakul ...

11:58 PM | 3 May, 2024

Virat Kohli hosts Australian cricketers on Anushka Sharma's birthday

Sports

10:35 PM | 3 May, 2024

Pakistan slip two positions on ICC's T20 rankings

07:34 PM | 2 May, 2024

ICC releases official anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

12:57 PM | 3 May, 2024

PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti steps down

01:42 PM | 3 May, 2024

PCB shares schedule of South Africa tour

Advertisement

Latest

06:47 PM | 5 May, 2024

Lahore College For Women University lecturer jobs 2024

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.6 747.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.41 38.81
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.96 913.96
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 306.37 308.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: