Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-0 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan on Sunday defeated South Korea by 4-0 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, achieving their second consecutive victory.
Hanan Shahid, Arshad Liaquat, Ghazanfar Ali, and Sufiyan Ali each scored one goal for Pakistan. In their first match, Pakistan defeated hosts Malaysia 5-4.
It is worth noting that the Pakistani hockey team ranks 15th in the world rankings, while South Korea ranks 11th. The national team will play its third match against Japan on May 7. The team's fourth match will be against Canada on May 8 and New Zealand on May 10.
Through the efforts of Rana Mashhood, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, it became possible for the Pakistani hockey team to participate in the Azlan Shah Hockey tournament. He expressed happiness over the team's second victory, stating that when the team selection and decisions are made on merit, such results occur.
He stated that the players were selected by an impartial selection committee following government directives. He expressed confidence that the national team would continue to perform excellently in the upcoming matches, bringing joy to the nation.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 5, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 75.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
