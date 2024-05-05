Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-0 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Pakistan on Sunday defeated South Korea by 4-0 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, achieving their second consecutive victory.

Hanan Shahid, Arshad Liaquat, Ghazanfar Ali, and Sufiyan Ali each scored one goal for Pakistan. In their first match, Pakistan defeated hosts Malaysia 5-4.

It is worth noting that the Pakistani hockey team ranks 15th in the world rankings, while South Korea ranks 11th. The national team will play its third match against Japan on May 7. The team's fourth match will be against Canada on May 8 and New Zealand on May 10.

Through the efforts of Rana Mashhood, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program, it became possible for the Pakistani hockey team to participate in the Azlan Shah Hockey tournament. He expressed happiness over the team's second victory, stating that when the team selection and decisions are made on merit, such results occur.

He stated that the players were selected by an impartial selection committee following government directives. He expressed confidence that the national team would continue to perform excellently in the upcoming matches, bringing joy to the nation.