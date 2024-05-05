Lahore College For Women University lecturer jobs 2024

In a bid to address the shortage of staff in the Lahore College for Women University, the university has announced new jobs to hire lecturers in various departments.
In an advertisement, the LCWU invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of visiting lecturer in various subjects including English, Urdu, Pakistan Studies, Civics, Mathematics, History, Islamic Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science and other subjects.
As per the advertisement, candidates with Mphil, Bachelor and Master etc educational background will be preferred.
The last date for application submission is 13th May, 2024.
Interested candidates should visit university website (Wto apply online.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.6
|747.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.41
|38.81
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.96
|913.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.37
|308.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
