Lahore College For Women University lecturer jobs 2024

Web Desk
06:47 PM | 5 May, 2024
Lahore College For Women University lecturer jobs 2024

In a bid to address the shortage of staff in the Lahore College for Women University, the university has announced new jobs to hire lecturers in various departments.

In an advertisement, the LCWU invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of visiting lecturer in various subjects including English, Urdu, Pakistan Studies, Civics, Mathematics, History, Islamic Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science and other subjects.  

LCWU lecturer jobs 2024

As per the advertisement, candidates with Mphil, Bachelor and Master etc educational background will be preferred.

Number of Lecturer Vacancies at LCWU

The Lahore College for Women University has announced to hire 26 Lecturers in various subjects including English, Urdu, Pakistan Studies, Civics, Mathematics, History, Islamic Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science and other subjects.  

Last Date to Apply for Lecturer Job

The last date for application submission is 13th May, 2024.

How to Apply for Lecturer Job at LCWU

Interested candidates should visit university website (Wto apply online.

06:47 PM | 5 May, 2024

Lahore College For Women University lecturer jobs 2024

06:47 PM | 5 May, 2024

Lahore College For Women University lecturer jobs 2024

