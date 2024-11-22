Biek Announces Intermediate Part Ii Commerce Results

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the 2024 Annual Intermediate 12th Grade Commerce Regular Group Examinations.

Chairman of the Board, Professor Amir Hussain Qadri, announced the results, revealing that Mohammad Sami, son of Mohammad Altaf from Tabani’s College, secured first position with 983 marks (89.36%) out of 1100 in the A-1 grade category.

Rabia Bint Imran Chhabra from Comex College achieved second position with 975 marks (88.63%) in A-1 grade, while Javeria Taj, daughter of Mohammad Saleem Jhara from Bahria College Karsaz, earned third position with 970 marks (88.18%) in A-1 grade.

Examination Controller Zarina Rashid shared details of the results, stating that 34,451 candidates had registered for the Commerce Regular Group exams, with 33,610 appearing for the exams. Of these, 12,087 candidates were successful, resulting in a success rate of 35.96%.

A total of 169 candidates secured A-1 grade, 1,123 got A grade, 2,306 achieved B grade, 4,450 received C grade, 3,760 obtained D grade, and 279 students passed in E grade. The results have been uploaded on the Board’s official website www.biek.edu.pk.

Chairman Professor Amir Hussain Qadri congratulated the successful students and announced that a grand ceremony will be held in honor of the position holders after the declaration of all intermediate results. The ceremony will invite students, parents, teachers, and media personnel.