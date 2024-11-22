Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan unveils suicide drone with precision strike capabilities at IDEAS 2024

KARACHI – Pakistan has developed a suicide drone capable of flying at an altitude of 6,000 feet. This drone can carry out precise strikes on enemy tanks, helicopters, installations, and other targets using 60mm and 81mm bombs simultaneously.

The drone was introduced for the first time during the four-day IDEAS 2024 defense exhibition at the Expo Center in Karachi, presented by the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF).

This small yet powerful bomb-shaped drone is capable of flying up to 6,000 feet and carrying bombs of varying sizes.

According to POF’s Manager Weapon Design, Salman Ali Khan, Pakistan had already developed surveillance and combat drones, with technological improvements over time. However, the addition of thermal imaging and suicide drones is a first.

The need for such drones arose from the ability to target enemy tanks, helicopters, or military installations with small missions. A tank costs around 4 to 5 million dollars, and a helicopter or fighter jet costs approximately 20 million dollars. Additionally, the life of a highly trained pilot is also very valuable. This suicide drone can target enemies up to 8 kilometers away and can also fly close to the ground to deliver precise attacks.

Salman Ali Khan further explained that earlier drones were powered by batteries, limiting flight time to 30 to 40 minutes, which was inadequate for military operations. Previously, drones used regular cameras that worked during the day but struggled to identify targets in the dark. To address this, the drones were upgraded to hybrid electric systems, extending their flight time to 4 to 5 hours.

The drones are also equipped with thermal imaging cameras, which can detect heat signatures from enemy personnel, tanks, or guns during the night. Initially, surveillance drones are used for aerial monitoring, followed by the launch of combat drones to attack the target. In some cases, a suicide drone is deployed, which functions as a flying bomb capable of destroying any individual, vehicle, or checkpoint.

