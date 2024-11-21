CJCSC visits IDEAS 24, holds wide-ranging talks with different countries’ officials

KARACHI– General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Thursday visited the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-24) and held wide-ranging talks on the sidelines.

The CJCSC held separate meetings with numerous officials including Defence Ministers, Commanders of Armed Forces and other important officials from different countries, including Turkiye, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Argentina, Malaysia, UAE, Cambodia, Kingdom of Eswatini, Gambia, Brunei, Maldives and Malawi, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the aforementioned meetings, key aspects of the defense and security relationship were discussed. All parties reflected on various areas of bilateral security and cooperation, especially in defense production.

The dignitaries expressed a strong interest in deepening their engagement with Pakistan's defense sector.

The CJCSC also gave a keynote speech at a seminar, titled “Pakistan’s Defence Production and Potential: Challenges and Way forward”.

The Chairman JCSC emphasized that Pakistan’s defence industry is the force behind equipping the battle-hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He further said that through superior R&D and using innovative and cost-effective solutions, Pakistan’s defence industries are not only fulfilling country’s essential defence requirements but also exploring avenues of collaboration in the international defence market.

He noted that the platform of IDEAS is an ideal opportunity for publicizing Pakistan’s well-developed Defence Industrial Complex to the international community.

The Chairman JCSC also visited Pakistan Pavilion and lauded the efforts of Tri-Services in showcasing Pakistan’s indigenous defence related equipment manufactured at par with global standards.

He also appreciated the efforts of DEPO for organising the event and thanked all foreign companies for their participation.

The 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar-24 (IDEAS-24) was organised at Expo Center Karachi from November 19 to 22, 2024 under the auspices of the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).