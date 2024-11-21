Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CJCSC visits IDEAS 24, holds wide-ranging talks with different countries’ officials

Cjcsc Visits Ideas 24 Holds Wide Ranging Talks With Different Countries Officials

KARACHI– General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on Thursday visited the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-24) and held wide-ranging talks on the sidelines.

The CJCSC held separate meetings with numerous officials including Defence Ministers, Commanders of Armed Forces and other important officials from different countries, including Turkiye, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Argentina, Malaysia, UAE, Cambodia, Kingdom of Eswatini, Gambia, Brunei, Maldives and Malawi, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the aforementioned meetings, key aspects of the defense and security relationship were discussed. All parties reflected on various areas of bilateral security and cooperation, especially in defense production.

The dignitaries expressed a strong interest in deepening their engagement with Pakistan’s defense sector.Pakistan’s cuisine

The CJCSC also gave a keynote speech at a seminar, titled “Pakistan’s Defence Production and Potential: Challenges and Way forward”.

The Chairman JCSC emphasized that Pakistan’s defence industry is the force behind equipping the battle-hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He further said that through superior R&D and using innovative and cost-effective solutions, Pakistan’s defence industries are not only fulfilling country’s essential defence requirements but also exploring avenues of collaboration in the international defence market.

He noted that the platform of IDEAS is an ideal opportunity for publicizing Pakistan’s well-developed Defence Industrial Complex to the international community.

The Chairman JCSC also visited Pakistan Pavilion and lauded the efforts of Tri-Services in showcasing Pakistan’s indigenous defence related equipment manufactured at par with global standards.

He also appreciated the efforts of DEPO for organising the event and thanked all foreign companies for their participation.

The 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar-24 (IDEAS-24) was organised at Expo Center Karachi from November 19 to 22, 2024 under the auspices of the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 21 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.1
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search