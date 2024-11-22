Metro Bus Service suspended in Rawalpindi, Islamabad ahead of PTI protest on Nov 24

RAWALPINDI – Due to a call for protest by PTI in the federal capital, a decision has been made to suspend the metro bus service in the twin cities.

According to reports, the metro bus service will remain completely closed on November 24. The service from the Saddar Station to the Pak Secretariat Station will be halted.

Following the instructions from the district administration, the metro bus service will be fully suspended.

Earlier, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) informed the general public that several major motorways across Pakistan will be temporarily closed for maintenance starting at 8:00 PM on November 22, 2024. The closures are part of ongoing efforts to improve road conditions and ensure the safety of travelers.