Punjab govt withdraws PPRA amendment, restores newspaper tender ads

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the withdrawal of amendments to the PPRA rules, reinstating tender notice advertisements in newspapers.

The decision, revealed during a meeting with the APNS executive committee, was met with gratitude, as the APNS noted its significance in aiding the struggling newspaper industry.

Bokhari emphasised the chief minister’s commitment to supporting print media and highlighted that the Punjab government had cleared outstanding payments of Rs1.18 billion to the print media for the current tenure of the PML-N government.

The APNS executive committee appreciated the minister’s efforts and raised concerns about the proposed payment mechanism for Punjab government advertisements.

Bokhari assured them that the government is reviewing the mechanism and is working on a long-term, comprehensive advertising policy in consultation with stakeholders.