Icc Calls Emergency Meeting To Decide Future Of Pakistan Hosted Champions Trophy

DUBAI – An emergency meeting has been called on November 26 to discuss the future of the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan.

According to Indian media reports, the ICC meeting will be held virtually and is likely to discuss holding the tournament under a hybrid model. However, Pakistan, the host nation, has already rejected the hybrid model following India’s refusal to play matches in Pakistan.

The PCB maintains that if India refuses to play in Pakistan, Pakistan will also not participate in matches held at a neutral venue.

Indian media has also speculated that the semifinals and final might be shifted to neutral venues. Meanwhile, the ICC is under immense pressure due to delays in releasing the Champions Trophy schedule.