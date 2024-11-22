Sana Khan announces second pregnancy

Former Indian actress Sana Khan, who left the entertainment industry for her faith, is expecting her second child with her husband.

Sana shared the joyous news with her fans on Instagram on Friday.

In a heartfelt video featuring Quranic recitation, she wrote: “Alhamdulillah, our family of three is about to become four. We eagerly await this happiness.”

Sana Khan left Bollywood in 2020 and married Mufti Anas Syed in 2021. Since then, she has been enjoying a blissful married life.

Last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a son.

Sana once revealed that Mufti Anas’s proposal was conveyed to her through a voice note by renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, leaving her surprised. The couple later named their son Syed Tariq Jamil.