SBP unveils Rs55 coin to mark Guru Nanak’s 555th birth anniversary

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday released a commemorative Rs55 coin to honor the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of the Sikh religion.

The coin, made of nickel brass alloy, weighs 13.5 grams and measures 30 mm in diameter. Its obverse features a crescent and star with “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan” in Urdu, the year 2024, and the denomination “55” in bold. The reverse showcases the monument of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, inscribed with “555th Birthday Celebrations” and “1469-2024.”

The announcement follows the recent celebrations at Gurdwara Janamashtham Nankana Sahib, where Sikh pilgrims from around the world performed religious rituals. The SBP stated the coin will be available at all SBP Banking Services Corporation exchange counters starting November 22, 2024.

This move acknowledges the Sikh community’s global significance and Pakistan’s role as home to Sikhism’s holiest shrines.