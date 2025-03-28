Govt seeks Nepra approval for power tariff cut following IMF nod

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has officially filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to reduce electricity tariffs.

This proposed relief will be offered through an increased subsidy on electricity rates, applicable for three months from April to June. NEPRA will conduct a hearing on the subsidy request on April 4.

Upon approval, both DISCOs and K-Electric consumers, excluding lifeline consumers, will benefit from a reduction of Rs1.71 per unit in electricity rates.

A day earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted permission to the Pakistani government to lower the electricity tariff by Re1 per unit. This relief will be part of the base tariff and will be financed through revenue generated from a levy on captive power plants using gas.

Additionally, the government is preparing a broader relief package for power consumers, which will be unveiled following approval from the IMF.

This initiative follows shortly after Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a new Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangement.