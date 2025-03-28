Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PSL X tickets to go on sale from April 3

LAHORE – PSL X tickets will go on sale online from Thursday, April 3, at 3pm as the marquee event is all set to commence from April 11.

The six-team tournament will be played at the four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18 May.

The online tickets will be available here.

Physical tickets will go on sale at designated TCS express centres (infographic attached) from 7 April onwards. Tickets booked online can also be collected from TCS designated pick-up centres or can be home-delivered by TCS.

The tickets will be available to fans at an affordable rate, with general tickets available to fans at PKR 650 at all four venues. The tickets for the opening match scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be available from PKR 1,000 to PKR 8,500.

As a part of the PCB’s vision to enhance fan engagement and experiences, a ticket-raffle will be held during every match with exciting prizes up for grabs. More details will be shared in due course.

