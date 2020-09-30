ECC raises electricity prices, gas meter rent
ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee has approved over 19 billion rupees to start the implementation of retrenchment plan of Pakistan Steel Mills on immediate basis.
ECC, which met in Islamabad on Wednesday with Prime Minister's Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, allowed gas or RLNG supply to five zero-rated industrial sectors, including textile, carpets, leather, sports and surgical goods to reduce the pressure on the Sui Southern Gas company.
Starting from tomorrow, gas supplies would be reduced to 50 percent for both Saturdays and Sunday to the export sector for two consecutive weekends and possibly the third weekend to build sustainable gas pressures in SSGC's system.
ECC approved the increase in natural gas sale price for commercial consumers excluding domestic, tandoor.
ECC also approved increase of 20 rupees per month as meter rent for domestic consumers for both gas companies.
ECC allowed a slight increase of 32 paisas in electricity tariff for consumers of up to 200 units.
