Price of High Speed Diesel reduced by Rs 2.40 per liter

09:10 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - The government has cut the price of High Speed Diesel by 2.40 rupees per liter.

A notification, by the Prime Minister office, has been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, there will be no increase in the price of Petrol for the next 15 days.

