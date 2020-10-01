Price of High Speed Diesel reduced by Rs 2.40 per liter
09:10 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - The government has cut the price of High Speed Diesel by 2.40 rupees per liter.
A notification, by the Prime Minister office, has been issued in this regard.
According to the notification, there will be no increase in the price of Petrol for the next 15 days.
