Pakistan's nuclear, strategic capability safe and secure: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that all available resources will be utilized to further strengthen strategic capabilities to preserve sovereignty of the country.
On the occasion of a visit to Satellite Ground Station, SUPARCO in Islamabad, the Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan's nuclear and strategic capability is safe and secure under robust command and control system, the Radio Pakistan reported.
He, recognizing the significant role of space technology, assured requisite support for expansion of space based services and infrastructure to give impetus to National Space Programme-2047 for socio-economic development.
Prime Minister was briefed about SUPARCO's achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space, science and technology.
