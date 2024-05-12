Pakistan's finance minister pledges to expand tax base through digitalisation

LAHORE – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced to expand tax base through digitalisation of tax collection authority, stressing that Pakistan cannot regress on efforts to increase the number of taxpayers.
The country's new finance chief made these remarks during a panel discussion at the Pre-Budget Conference held by a local publication and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry in Lahore.
He also mentioned that PM Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee to address challenges in implementing the Tajir Dost Scheme, which includes the Federal Board of Revenue chairman, the finance secretary, and the commerce ministry secretary. Despite the scheme, only 75 retailers and shopkeepers have been registered as of April 30.
Minister further highlighted the importance of these structural changes in bringing retailers, shopkeepers, and traders into the tax net and documenting the undocumented economy, indicating that failure to implement such changes may necessitate other measures.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
