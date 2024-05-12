Aima Baig gets trolled for new viral dance video

Pakistani rockstar Aima Baig flaunted new dance video. With her infectious smile and impressive moves, the Baazi crooner captivated thousands of hearts.
Baig, who is known for her sassy personality and bold persona, was spotted shaking her during performance of Bilal Saeed.
Showing off her dance moves with a big smile on her face, the young starlet left thousands of hearts aching. The video garnered a mixed reaction online. Social media users shared derogatory comments.
Here's how people reacted
Aima Baig is known for hit tracks, she gained further popularity with her work in Coke Studio and received the Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz in August 2019.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
