Aima Baig gets trolled for new viral dance video

Web Desk
01:29 PM | 12 May, 2024
Aima Baig gets trolled for new viral dance video

Pakistani rockstar Aima Baig flaunted new dance video. With her infectious smile and impressive moves, the Baazi crooner captivated thousands of hearts.

Baig, who is known for her sassy personality and bold persona, was spotted shaking her during performance of Bilal Saeed.

Showing off her dance moves with a big smile on her face, the young starlet left thousands of hearts aching. The video garnered a mixed reaction online. Social media users shared derogatory comments.

Here's how people reacted

Aima Baig is known for hit tracks, she gained further popularity with her work in Coke Studio and received the Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz in August 2019. 

