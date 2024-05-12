Roti price fixed at Rs15 in Punjab

LAHORE – The Bakers Association has approved the sale of roti (bread) for Rs15. During a meeting with Food Minister Bilal Yasin, the association pledged to lower the price of roti.

A video message featuring Association President Aftab Gul, alongside the minister, confirmed the agreement to sell roti at Rs15 each.

Gul stated that the government had agreed to decrease the price of flour, emphasizing the association's commitment to supporting the government in combating inflation.

Food Minister Bilal highlighted the significant reduction in flour prices aimed at providing affordable, quality bread to the public.

He proudly noted a historic Rs1,200 drop in flour prices, the most substantial decrease ever witnessed in the country.