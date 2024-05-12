Pakistani celebrities face backlash for fashion choices at Hum Style Awards 2024

The glitz and glamour of the Hum Style Awards 2024, held recently in Karachi, were overshadowed by a wave of criticism aimed at some of Pakistan's beloved celebrities. The event, which typically celebrates style and elegance, took a controversial turn as several celebrities came under fire for their outfit choices.
Actresses like Alizeh Shah, Hania Aamir, and singer Aima Baig found themselves at the center of a social media storm due to what many deemed as "poor fashion sense" and "inappropriate styling." Fans took to various online platforms to express their disappointment, accusing the celebrities of promoting Western culture through their attire.
One of the most contentious moments of the evening came when Hania Aamir appeared in a pink and black suit adorned with a Keffiyeh print, seemingly as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians. However, instead of garnering support, her choice of attire sparked outrage, with critics labeling it as disrespectful.
Similarly, Alizeh Shah's entry in a black tunic, paired with a woolen warmer and a dramatic "Cat Walk Style," was met with severe backlash. Social media users criticized her look and mannerisms, with many expressing disdain for what they perceived as a departure from cultural norms.
Singer Aima Baig also found herself in hot water for her Western-inspired outfit, which some likened to a Met Gala costume. Her backless dress, reminiscent of signature Met Gala looks, drew comparisons to unconventional objects like bats and ostriches, leading to a barrage of negative comments.
Even efforts to show solidarity, such as Bilal Saeed's choice to wear a frock-like outfit with "Palestine" emblazoned on it, were met with derision. Fans dismissed his attire as a poor imitation of a Met Gala look, further fueling the controversy surrounding the event.
Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Hum Style Awards, the heated debate over celebrity fashion choices serves as a reminder of the broader societal tensions surrounding cultural identity and representation. As fans continue to voice their opinions on social media, it remains to be seen how Pakistani celebrities will navigate the delicate balance between artistic expression and cultural sensitivity in the future
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
