Pakistani celebrities face backlash for fashion choices at Hum Style Awards 2024

04:58 PM | 12 May, 2024
The glitz and glamour of the Hum Style Awards 2024, held recently in Karachi, were overshadowed by a wave of criticism aimed at some of Pakistan's beloved celebrities. The event, which typically celebrates style and elegance, took a controversial turn as several celebrities came under fire for their outfit choices.

Actresses like Alizeh Shah, Hania Aamir, and singer Aima Baig found themselves at the center of a social media storm due to what many deemed as "poor fashion sense" and "inappropriate styling." Fans took to various online platforms to express their disappointment, accusing the celebrities of promoting Western culture through their attire.

One of the most contentious moments of the evening came when Hania Aamir appeared in a pink and black suit adorned with a Keffiyeh print, seemingly as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians. However, instead of garnering support, her choice of attire sparked outrage, with critics labeling it as disrespectful.

Similarly, Alizeh Shah's entry in a black tunic, paired with a woolen warmer and a dramatic "Cat Walk Style," was met with severe backlash. Social media users criticized her look and mannerisms, with many expressing disdain for what they perceived as a departure from cultural norms.

Singer Aima Baig also found herself in hot water for her Western-inspired outfit, which some likened to a Met Gala costume. Her backless dress, reminiscent of signature Met Gala looks, drew comparisons to unconventional objects like bats and ostriches, leading to a barrage of negative comments.

Even efforts to show solidarity, such as Bilal Saeed's choice to wear a frock-like outfit with "Palestine" emblazoned on it, were met with derision. Fans dismissed his attire as a poor imitation of a Met Gala look, further fueling the controversy surrounding the event.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Hum Style Awards, the heated debate over celebrity fashion choices serves as a reminder of the broader societal tensions surrounding cultural identity and representation. As fans continue to voice their opinions on social media, it remains to be seen how Pakistani celebrities will navigate the delicate balance between artistic expression and cultural sensitivity in the future

