Pakistan

FM Dar to leave for China tomorrow

03:27 PM | 12 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will leave for Beijing on Monday on a four day visit to China.

During the visit, he will co-chair the 5th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi.

The two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation, high-level exchanges and visits; upgradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives.

They will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit reflects the importance attached by the two countries to further deepening the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”.

