Has Pakistani govt reduced petrol prices by Rs 15 per litre for June 2024?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government's announcement of new petrol and diesel prices for June 2024 led to confusion in masses who were waiting big drop in fuel rates.
Initially, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared update about drop of Rs15 per litre, but the Ministry of Finance disagreed, suggesting a much smaller cut based on discussions with relevant authorities.
Amid the contrasting reports, it was reported that the statement issued by Prime Minister's Office was a gaffe - an embarrassing one. This confusion caused a stir in the media until the Ministry of Finance ultimately decided on a smaller reduction, likely influenced by the upcoming IMF bailout.
After an embarrassing situation, the federal government reversed its earlier announcement of a big drop in petrol rates for first half of June 2024.
Ministry of Finance issued a notification, showing Rs. 4.74 per liter cut on petrol rate and Rs. 3.86 per liter on diesel.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.48
|748.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.01
|917.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.57
|172.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.