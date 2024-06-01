Has Pakistani govt reduced petrol prices by Rs 15 per litre for June 2024?

ISLAMABAD – The federal government's announcement of new petrol and diesel prices for June 2024 led to confusion in masses who were waiting big drop in fuel rates.

Initially, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared update about drop of Rs15 per litre, but the Ministry of Finance disagreed, suggesting a much smaller cut based on discussions with relevant authorities.

Amid the contrasting reports, it was reported that the statement issued by Prime Minister's Office was a gaffe - an embarrassing one. This confusion caused a stir in the media until the Ministry of Finance ultimately decided on a smaller reduction, likely influenced by the upcoming IMF bailout.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

After an embarrassing situation, the federal government reversed its earlier announcement of a big drop in petrol rates for first half of June 2024.

Ministry of Finance issued a notification, showing Rs. 4.74 per liter cut on petrol rate and Rs. 3.86 per liter on diesel.