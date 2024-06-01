Karachi Inter English, Physics papers leaked online on first day

Cheating mafia is on ramage in Pakistan's largest city Karachi as 12th class English paper leaked online before its time.

Despite claims of board management for foolproof arrangements and watermarks to deter leaks, these measures were ineffective. The leaked paper spread through various social media groups and on WhatsApp.

The situation remains grim in Larkana where 11th class physics paper was also leaked through a WhatsApp group. Cheating mafia is actively involved in leaking solved question papers through WhatsApp, and the Larkana Education Board has once again failed to prevent cheating.

BIEK and provincial authorities claimed taking notice following the mismanagement and chaos during board exams, but to no avail as there was no improvement observed today.

