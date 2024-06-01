Adil Raja faces ban on Facebook, X for inciting hatred

Former Army officer and YouTuber Adil Raja faces another blow as social giants Facebook and X suspended his accounts for pending hate against Pakistan.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority raised the issue with X and Facebook that the fugitive Adil Raja was sitting outside the country and illegally using accounts against the country’s top security institutes.

Following several complaints, Facebook and X now blocked his accounts.

Social media platforms hold policies against hate speech and strive to create a safe environment for users. X, Facebook and other portals have report options if anyone violates these policies. However, enforcing these policies can be challenging due to the sheer volume of content posted on these platforms.