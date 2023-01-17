Faysal Quraishi slams Pakistani audience for promoting dramas on cliched subjects

Having been part of more than 200 projects, Lollywood acclaimed actor Faysal Quraishi is a force to be reckoned with, and a person whose opinion holds merit.
The 49-year-old star is known for calling a spade a spade, and this time during an interview he didn't hold back from criticising the audience for wanting a cliched and mundane rom-com on every other channel.
The Boota from Toba Tek Singh famed actor lamented that the Pakistani audience is interested in watching drama serials revolving around marriage, wedding shenanigans, post-wedding obstacles, or courtship aspects between two parties, having little to no concern for real-life issues that need to be highlighted and discussed.
The Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan actor substantiated his argument by quoting his own project Naraz which revolved around a turbulent relationship between a son and his father. The drama serial's low ratings and infinitesimal response from the audience gave him the eureka moment of creating dramas that cater to their interests. Quraishi stated that the drama did not perform well because nobody watched it.
According to the Main Abdul Qadir Hoon actor, the industry has the capacity to create mature dramas but rarely does keeping in mind the audience's preferences.
On the work front, Quraishi was recently seen in Muqaddar, Gustakh, Log Kya Kahenge, Fitoor, Dil-e-Momin and Farq.
