Maya Ali's celebration party takes the internet by storm

Pehli Si Muhabbat star Maya Ali adds another jewel to her crown as she won the Most Stylish Actor Film awards at the much talked about Hum Style Awards 2021.

Needless to say, Maya is a fashionista to the core whose style has been lauded by masses and critics alike as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Parey Hut Love star shared some glimpses as she celebrated her success with her close friends and family in style.

"Alhamdulillah blessed with the best people in my life. Thank you to all of you who made it even more special. Love you all." she said while expressing her gratitude.

For Hum Style Awards 2021, the Sanam star revamped her look and effortlessly glided into the shoes of a glamorous diva.

Posing for the camera, the stunner leaned in a stunning black outfit looking beautiful. The posts garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.