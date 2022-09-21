Falak Shabir visits Sarah Khan with a rose on the sets of 'Wabaal'
Falak Shabir visits Sarah Khan with a rose on the sets of 'Wabaal'
Celebrity duo Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir have once again won hearts with their latest video after the singer gave his lady love a rose on the sets of her drama serial Wabaal.

Flooding our social media feed with their lovey-dovey chemistry and PDA moments, the Laapata star and her dotting husband keep painting the city red with their romantic ways for each other.

The aforementioned video shows another mushy moment between the two as Falak dropped by on the set of Wabaal to remind his wife how special she is while she was working hard.

Sarah Khan tied the knot with popular singer Falak Shabir in July 2020 in an intimate ceremony. Their strong love and passion for each other exude solid couple goals. The couple welcomed their first baby daughter Alyana Falak.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.

Currently, she is starring in Wabaal co-starring Merub and Talha Chahour. 

