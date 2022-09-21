Imran Khan to be indicted in contempt case tomorrow, IHC issues circular

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will indict former prime minister and PTI Chaiman Imran Khan in a contempt filed over his public speeches targeting the judiciary.

The high court has issued a circular, stating it will resume hearing at 2:30pm, during which a larger bench will frame the charges against the PTI chief over his controversial remarks against a female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

“A 15-member legal team of Imran Khan, 15 law officers from the office of the attorney-general and advocate-general will be allowed to enter the courtroom,” read the circular.

The court said that relevant people will be issued special passes by the IHC Registrar.

“[The] Islamabad administration and police will make security arrangements to maintain decorum in court,” the circular said.

On September 8, a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced to indict Imran Khan in the case.

During the hearing, IHC CJ had remarked that Imran Khan’s replies to the court’s show-cause notice appeared to be justifying contempt of the judiciary and showed no remorse.

IHC CJ also maintained that even after the submission of the fresh reply, it seems that the woman judge was unsafe. He further hinted at harassment or assault with the judge.

The decision was made as Khan was given another chance by the high to submit a supplementary response regarding a contempt of court case initiated against him over remarks made about a judge.

The court took action after Khan’s speech he gave on August 20, where he threatened to file a court complaint against senior police officials following the arrest of his close aide.

The outspoken leader earlier singled out female Judge who approved the detention of Khan’s former chief of staff after he was booked under sedition charges.