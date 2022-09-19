IHC drops terrorism charges against Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday ordered the removal of sections of Anti-Terrorism Act from the case registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over hurling threats at a female additional sessions judge and officers of the Islamabad police in a speech.
A two-member bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah announced the ruling after it reserved a verdict on a PTI petition against the terrorism case earlier in the day.
The PTI leader was booked under anti-terrorism laws for making a provocative speech in which he singled out senior police officials and a female judge who approved the remand of Shahbaz Gill, who is facing sedition case over remarks against armed forces.
At the outset of the hearing, CJ Minallah sought remarks of the joint investigation team (JIT) about the inclusion of ATA sections in Khan’s case.
Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi informed the court that JIT supported the trial of PTI chief under terrorism sections.
However, Imran Khan's lawyer argued that some basic elements required for filing a terrorism against someone is missing in the Imran Khan’s case.
He said that his client had only talked about taking legal actions against the top police officials, besides contending that the individuals singled out in his speech had not file a case in this regard.
The special prosecutor also read out the excerpts of Imran Khan’s speech after it was directed by IHC CJ Minallah.
After hearing the controversial lines, the judge warned that filing terrorism cases over such speeches would open a floodgate.
Later, the court ordered the authorities to withdraw the sections of terrorism act from Imran Khan’s case.
