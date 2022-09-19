Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt facing 'sexist reporting' during pregnancy

Bollywood leading couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the news since the very beginning of the year. From tying the knot in a fairytale wedding to their film Brahmastra creating havoc at the box office, the lovebirds are living the dream.

However, with fame comes a fair share of criticism and the Student of the year actor has been on the receiving end of the critique. Coming to her defense, the Sanju actor reacted to Bhatt dealing with “sexist” reporting that happened when they initially announced the happy news of expecting a baby.

Kapoor added that Alia is “one of the most important actors” of Indian cinema and should be respected for her work, the way she carries herself and for the values, she stands by.

“I haven’t seen that strength in men or women and I think we should just respect that. I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is, I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously,” he said.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor has worked throughout her pregnancy. She has acted in Karan Johar’s next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also made her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.