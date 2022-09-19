Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt facing 'sexist reporting' during pregnancy
Share
Bollywood leading couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the news since the very beginning of the year. From tying the knot in a fairytale wedding to their film Brahmastra creating havoc at the box office, the lovebirds are living the dream.
View this post on Instagram
However, with fame comes a fair share of criticism and the Student of the year actor has been on the receiving end of the critique. Coming to her defense, the Sanju actor reacted to Bhatt dealing with “sexist” reporting that happened when they initially announced the happy news of expecting a baby.
Kapoor added that Alia is “one of the most important actors” of Indian cinema and should be respected for her work, the way she carries herself and for the values, she stands by.
“I haven’t seen that strength in men or women and I think we should just respect that. I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is, I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously,” he said.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor has worked throughout her pregnancy. She has acted in Karan Johar’s next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also made her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt barred from entering ... 06:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
With the ongoing boycott culture picking pace in in Bollywood, the latest victims to fall prey to the trend are Ranbir ...
- Trophy for PAKvENG T20I series unveiled ahead of first match08:42 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Watch: Enraged Karachiites dump garbage on KE vehicles over charging ...08:16 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani rupee drops to record low of Rs245.40 against US dollar in ...08:10 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan's T20 World Cup jersey leaked before official launch07:50 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan gets one-year extension of $3billion Saudi deposit07:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Muneeb Butt and Asma Abbas dance their heart out in latest BTS video05:53 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Saba Qamar drops hints about her love life on Instagram05:00 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Mehar Bano sets internet on fire with killer dance moves04:32 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022