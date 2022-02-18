Movie inspired by gay Indian army officer blocked by defence ministry
Share
NEW DELHI – A critically-acclaimed Indian filmmaker Onir’s new film, We Are, was blocked by the country’s army as his script was about a romantic relationship between a gay soldier and a boy.
Onir’s script comprises four stories related to a trans woman, a lesbian, a bisexual man, and a fictitious account of the love between a gay officer and a Kashmiri boy.
The gay character in the film is inspired by the Indian army’s former Major J. Suresh, who resigned from the post in 2020, admitting that he was a ‘proud gay’.
Onir, who used to make movies to highlight issues of society’s marginalised groups, told the media that it is the law to take No-Objection Certificate from army if there is anything related to forces.
View this post on Instagram
The film director said that he in December 2021 applied for the NOC but it was rejected stating that portrayal of the army man as gay is illegal.
Onir while talking to international media pointed out that movies where officers express love to women, were never rejected.
In 2018, the Supreme Court had legalised gay sex in the country, but both homosexuality and adultery remain punishable offenses under the Indian Army Act.
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
-
- PSL7: Lahore Qalandars take on Karachi Kings today – Check live ...06:25 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 117 runs06:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan grants citizenship certificate to woman stranded in Indian ...04:32 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
-
- TikTok star Kanwal Aftab responds to criticism on her Umrah videos03:59 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Sarah Khan shares a heartwarming moment of Falak Shabir and daughter ...03:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022