Ayesha Omar goes viral with incredible workout video

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has shared her workout video, giving us major fitness goals.

The Karachi Se Lahore star looks stunning in her gym avatar as she can be spotted struggling her heart out to maintain her fitness.

“Crunching the munching,” she captioned the viral video.

“if you haven’t done em before, DO NOT try these without proper guidance or a trainer. The results are fab for the abs but correct form is very important. You can seriously injure your back and/or parts of yur body,” Omar warned.

She also wished happy birthday to her fitness coach Faisal Shafi.

“Happpppyyyyy birthday @faisalshafitness ! May this be your bestest and fittest year ye,” she concluded.